Austin East holds career, college fair for students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Tuesday, students at Austin East High School in Knoxville got a look at some of the options that await after graduation.

Fifty-two different colleges and businesses were set up around the school’s gymnasium. Students were asked to go around the gym and ask colleges about their requirements and ask individuals about the educational steps they took to get their jobs.

“At Austin East, we guarantee that all of our students will graduate high school college and career ready,” said Linda Clark with Austin East High School “So this career fair gives them exposure to many colleges across Tennessee, as well as different careers.”