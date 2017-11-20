Vols prepare for in-state rival Vanderbilt

Related Coverage LSU beats Tennessee 30-10, Vols no longer bowl eligible

Interim head coach Brady Hoke will speak Monday. WATE 6 On Your Side will livestream the event at noon. Click here to watch.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols are no longer bowl eligible but are still preparing for their game against in-state rival Vanderbilt.

The Vols lost to LSU Saturday, 30-10. This will be the first time Tennessee will miss out on a bowl game since 2013.

Saturday’s game was full of injuries and was impacted by the weather. It looked like a monsoon at the start of the second half.

The Vanderbilt Commodores lost to Kentucky Saturday, 44-21. The team will also not be bowl eligible.

The Vols will play against Vandy at 4 p.m. at Neyland.

