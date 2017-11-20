Vols prepare for in-state rival Vanderbilt

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Interim head coach Brady Hoke will speak Monday. WATE 6 On Your Side will livestream the event at noon. Click here to watch. 

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols are no longer bowl eligible but are still preparing for their game against in-state rival Vanderbilt.

The Vols lost to LSU Saturday, 30-10. This will be the first time Tennessee will miss out on a bowl game since 2013.

Saturday’s game was full of injuries and was impacted by the weather. It looked like a monsoon at the start of the second half.

The Vanderbilt Commodores lost to Kentucky Saturday, 44-21. The team will also not be bowl eligible.

The Vols will play against Vandy at 4 p.m. at Neyland.

Related: LSU beats Tennessee 30-10, Vols no longer bowl eligible

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s