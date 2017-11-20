VIDEO: Masked thief breaks vending machine at Crossville store

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
A masked thief broke a window at Miller Mart and broke a vending machine. (Source: Cumberland County Crimestoppers)

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Crossville Police Department is asking for help to find a masked thief who was caught on surveillance video breaking into a convenience store and breaking a vending machine inside.

The video shows the suspect breaking a glass door with an iron bar to get into Miller Mart on Miller Avenue in Crossville. The suspect then uses the same iron bar to break a vending machine inside, stealing an unknown amount of change and items.

Police ask anyone who may have information on the burglary or can identify the suspect to call Crossville-Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (931) 200-1173.

