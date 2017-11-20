Top 15 Thanksgiving & Black Friday Deals of 2017

OLUMBUS (WCMH) — Millions of Americans will hit the stores this long holiday weekend to score big deals and discounts on electronics, toys and more.

So what are the best deals out there? Here are the top 15 items we found that could save you some big bucks, if you get them before they’re gone.

If you’re looking to upgrade a TV in your room, this set might be your best bet. Best Buy is offering a Sharp 50-inch 2160p Smart 4k Ultra HD Roku TV for just $179.99. That’s $320 off the normal price! It’s one of the cheapest TV sets you’ll find that is still of high quality.

Spend $100 more and you’ll walk away with an additional 5-inches of TV real estate at Best Buy. The retailer is selling a Toshiba 55-inch 2160p 4k Ultra HD TV for $279.99. The deal is in-store only.

If you’ve not upgraded to a next-gen gaming console yet, Kohl’s is here to help. The retailer is giving you $100 off a Playstation 4, bringing the price to $199.99. That also comes with $60 in Kohl’s Cash for use on a future shopping trip.

If you’re more of an Xbox fan, you can get the new Xbox One S also at Koh’s for the price of $189.99. That’s $90 off! You’ll also get $45 in Kohl’s Cash for a future purchase.

Upgrading your phone this holiday season? If you’re going Apple, you may want to go to Walmart. The retail giant is giving you a $300 gift card to use after buying an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X on an AT&T Next or Verizon Device Payment.

Do you prefer Android over Apple? You can get a huge deal on new Samsung devices at Best Buy. Instead of giving you a gift card, if you activate on either Verizon or Sprint, you’ll get an instant savings of $300.

If you’re looking to upgrade your tablet, Walmart has one of the best discounts on iPads we’ve seen. You can get the 5th generation 32GB Wi-Fi only model for just $249. That’s $80 off the normal price.

Many places are putting the Google Home Mini on sale this holiday season, but it’ll only cost you $4 if you buy it at Walmart. You’ll purchase the device for $29, but then you’ll get a $25 credit to use when shopping through Google Express.

Amazon is also offering a discount on its Echo Dot. You can grab it for $29.99 on Black Friday — that’s $20 off the regulat price.

If getting fit will be your New Years Resolution, then you might want to consider getting a Fitbit. Kohl’s has one of the best discounts among the big retailers. $99.99 gets you either a Fitbit Charge 2 or a Fitbit Alta HR. That also comes with $30 in Kohl’s Cash.

Kohl’s also has a big deal on a DSLR camera bundle. $499.99 will get you the Canon EOS Rebel T6 with two lens and a bag. You’ll also walk away with $135 in Kohl’s cash.

You might find cheaper laptops, but the quality on the Lenovo deal at Best Buy is hard to beat at the $179.99 price tag. It’s perfect for those who need a computer for basic needs.

Hatchimals are back again this year, and you can get them $5 off at Target. You also get a $20 gift card, bringing the price down to $34.99. If you’re kids are begging for one, this is the place to go.

Dyson is one of the top names in vacuums, and you can get them for more than 50% off on Black Friday at Macy’s. That includes the DC39 Ball Multifloor Pro Canister which is just $199.99.

We love coffee at NBC4, and you can get a top end coffee maker for 50% off at Target on Black Friday. The Ninja Bar Coffee Maker will set you back just $99.99. That’s $100 off the normal price. We’re told they are in limited-quantity.