Police dispatcher, fireman arrested in Campbell County

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — A police dispatcher and fireman was arrested in Campbell County Monday.

Robert Rookard, a Jellico police dispatcher and fireman, was arrested during the drug investigation.

Investigators say Rookard sold drugs at work.

Sheriff Robbie K Goins said, “The alleged activity of Robert Rookard who is a Police Dispatcher and Fireman with the city of Jellico will not stain the good name of the good employees, officers, fireman and leaders of Jellico. If he’s found guilty he will pay for his actions.”

The department is attempting to arrest around 40 people for drug offenses and probation violations during Monday’s operation.

Drugs, money, vehicles and property have been collected during the year-long operation as evidence.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s