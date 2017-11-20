Pet owner pushes to allow foxes in Knox County parks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Victoria Klouda isn’t your average pet owner. Her fury companion isn’t your traditional dog or cat. It’s a fox named Felix.

“He really has become one of my best friends and I couldn’t imagine life without him,” Klouda said.

Though she says Felix is domesticated, sporting a collar and sweater vest and even sleeping beside her in bed at night, he’s not treated the same as other house pets, and he’s only allowed in city parks, not county ones.

“I really didn’t account for all the prejudices that people would have when I say I have a pet fox,” Klouda said. “My personal experience with having him has been more than amazing. It’s been so unique.”

Knox County commissioners took a first reading vote on the matter Monday night, deciding not to allow class three exotic animals, like Felix, in county parks by a vote of three to 11.

Klouda hoped they would approve the ordinance.

“Most people who invest in these animals really do care about them and they care about the welfare behind exotic animal breeding and they care about how these animals are treated,” she said.

UT’s Director of Veterinary Public Health Dr. Marcy Souza says voting yes to this issue has consequences. She says one issue is that there are not any licensed rabies vaccinations for foxes. The other problem is that it will allow potentially dangerous animals to enter the parks.

“I would say that it’s a slippery slope and I would recommend that we don’t change the ordinance in the county at this time just because we don’t know that animal category,” Dr. Souza said. “It can include a whole lot of different species. A single fenic fox may not be a big deal, but some of the other animals that could potentially come with a change in an ordinance, could be very problematic.”

Class three exotic animals include llamas, bobcats, and even caimans. Still, Klouda says Felix, and other animals like him, should have the same rights as any other pet and deserve access to these public spaces.

“He should be allowed in parks just like a dog, Klouda said. “He should be allowed just like a cat. He’s really not any different than them. He’s just a minority.”