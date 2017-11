CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man was hit by a semi truck in downtown Crossville as he attempted to cross the street Monday.

Crossville police say traffic was stopped on Main Street when the man started to cross the street near the courthouse. As he crossed in front of the stopped truck, traffic began to move again and he was hit.

When police arrived, they found the man unresponsive. He was rushed to Cumberland Medical Center for treatment.

Main Street was reopened just before 2 p.m. on Monday.