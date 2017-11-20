ORAU hosts Extreme Classroom Makeover contest

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU) is accepting applications for a classroom makeover.
Public school teachers in schools within a 50-mile radius of Oak Ridge can apply. Applicants must teach students between 3rd -10th grade.
Principals must give consent and teachers must be willing for their 2018-2019 classroom experience to be highlighted on the Internet and media outlets.
Applications are due Jan. 19. A winner will be announced in the spring.
Eligible counties
- Anderson
- Blount
- Campbell
- Cumberland
- Grainger
- Jefferson
- Knox
- Loudon
- McMinn
- Meigs
- Morgan
- Rhea
- Roane
- Scott
- Sevier
- Union