ORAU hosts Extreme Classroom Makeover contest

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU) is accepting applications for a classroom makeover.

Public school teachers in schools within a 50-mile radius of Oak Ridge can apply. Applicants must teach students between 3rd -10th grade.

Principals must give consent and teachers must be willing for their 2018-2019 classroom experience to be highlighted on the Internet and media outlets.

Applications are due Jan. 19. A winner will be announced in the spring.

Eligible counties

Anderson

Blount

Campbell

Cumberland

Grainger

Jefferson

Knox

Loudon

McMinn

Meigs

Morgan

Rhea

Roane

Scott

Sevier

Union