ORAU hosts Extreme Classroom Makeover contest

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU) is accepting applications for a classroom makeover.

Public school teachers in schools within a 50-mile radius of Oak Ridge can apply. Applicants must teach students between 3rd -10th grade.

Principals must give consent and teachers must be willing for their 2018-2019 classroom experience to be highlighted on the Internet and media outlets.

Applications are due Jan. 19. A winner will be announced in the spring.

Eligible counties

  • Anderson
  • Blount
  • Campbell
  • Cumberland
  • Grainger
  • Jefferson
  • Knox
  • Loudon
  • McMinn
  • Meigs
  • Morgan
  • Rhea
  • Roane
  • Scott
  • Sevier
  • Union

 

 

