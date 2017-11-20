MARTA mangles view of Georgia Dome’s demise

By Published: Updated:
(Source: Twitter/AJC)

 

ATLANTA, Ga. (WATE) – The Weather Channel set up a camera to capture the implosion of the Georgia Dome on Monday morning. Everything was going according to plan – until a MARTA bus pulled up.

What happened next, well, you just have to watch:

The Georgia Dome was torn down after 25 years as the home of the Atlanta Falcons and Georgia State University Panthers. The stadium also hosted the Peach Bowl 25 times and the SEC Championship 23 times.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened right next door to the Georgia Dome earlier this year, taking the dome’s place as the host for sporting events and concerts.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s