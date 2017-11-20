Man with knife robs Knox County check cashing business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say robbed a check cashing business in the Halls community Monday afternoon.

Deputies say the man, armed with a knife, robbed Check First Cash Advance, 7122 Maynardville Highway, just after 6 p.m. After getting an unknown amount of cash, he escaped going north on a bicycle.

He is described as a white male, around 5-9 to 5-11, and 200 to 220 pounds. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at (865) 215-2243.