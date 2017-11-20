Longtime Hamblen County firefighter still volunteers as he fights cancer

RUSSELLVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A cancer diagnosis has not slowed down longtime volunteer firefighter Bill Jordan. Jordan has served on the East Hamblen Volunteer Fire Department for more than 35 years.

Following his diagnosis with cancer he decided to pass on the role of chief to his grandson. Despite his illness, Jordan has been dedicated, still responding to dispatch calls and helping as he’s able.

“He’s a strong, willing man. He’s always been there for his family and for the department,” said Fire Chief Ricky Purkey, who is also Jordan’s grandson.

Purkey said his grandfather is always in good spirits and doesn’t let his health issues keep him from making others smile. In addition to continuing to serve on the fire department, he’s helped raise money to buy new equipment.

“It influences you, to not let anything in life put you down not even illness. He’s a motivation to himself, and I believe that’s why he’s still here,” said Purkey.