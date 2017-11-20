Jury duty scam making rounds in Anderson County

WATE 6 On Your Side staff

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about a jury duty scam making the rounds in Anderson County.

People in the Oak Ridge area are receiving calls saying they’ve missed jury duty and a warrant is out for their arrest, according to the sheriff. The calls are phony; law enforcement agencies and county clerk’s offices don’t make calls of that nature.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department and Oak Ridge police are investigating.

Anyone with information on this latest scam is asked to call the Sheriff’s Communications Center at 865-457-2414.

