Ijams receives donation for new preschool program

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Ijams Nature Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ijams Nature Center received a donation for its new Nature Preschool.

The Grainger Foundation donated $10,000 to the center for the preschool which will open August 2018.

Ijams hopes the school will give an opportunity for children to develop a love of nature and conservation.

“This grant will allow Ijams to prepare the Miller Building and its grounds on the Ijams family’s original home site to become a place for children ages 3-5 to explore and learn about nature,” said Amber Parker, Ijams Executive Director. “Our goal is for these preschoolers to spend 80 percent of their time outdoors. Part of this grant will be used to purchase desks, chairs and supplies, but the majority will go toward funding a nature play area and renovating the building’s deck to provide a space for outdoor education activities. We are extremely grateful to The Grainger Foundation for its generosity.”

The preschool will have a morning and an afternoon session five days a week. There will also be a summer camp for preschool students.

Open houses for the preschool will be held Dec. 7 and Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Families can learn more about the school and summer camp.

