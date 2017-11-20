Fountain City Christmas Parade canceled over safety concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The annual Fountain City Optimist Christmas Parade slated for Dec. 2 has been canceled after concerns over safety were raised.

In a letter to participants, parade chairman Bill Gentry wrote that Knoxville police reached out to him on Nov. 7 and informed him they were concerned about the parade route.

“As we have had the route the same for 48 years, in today’s world, we have to look at all aspects in regards to safety,” wrote Gentry.

The parade traditionally takes place in the northbound lanes of Broadway Avenue, while southbound lanes are open to traffic.

“Closing Broadway completely would not be logical and have a negative impact on the businesses along Broadway,” Gentry continued. “Please accept my apology for disappointing our community.”

Gentry said he tried to come up with an alternate route, but due to the lack of time before the parade, he was unable to coordinate it. He said there will be a new route for next year’s parade.