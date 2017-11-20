Elephants found at scene of Chattanooga tractor-trailer fire

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters were caught off guard during a tractor-trailer fire in Chattanooga Monday.

Three African elephants were found at the scene of the fire on Interstate 24 eastbound around 2 a.m.

Crews say the tractor was on fire, but not the trailer itself. The owners were able to get the elephants out of the trailer.

The elephants were seen eating hay on the other side of the guardrail while firefighters worked to put out the fire.

The fire department wrote on Facebook, “Chief Morgan said the elephants were HUGE, but well behaved.”

The owners were able to get another tractor in order to continue on their trip to Sarasota, Florida.