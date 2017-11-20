East Tennessee congregations work to improve church security

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Churches across East Tennessee are continuing to look for ways to keep their congregation safe. Since September, deadly attacks on churches have rocked the nation, first in Nashville at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ and then in Texas at Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church.

Law enforcement officers in Tennessee have been pushing for congregations to be more pro-active and take part in security seminars. Parishoners in Tennessee say they’re worried, so they’re taking precautions into their own hands.

Gabriel Passmore went to Knoxville Gun Range on Monday to practice.

“I have carried a gun in church periodically here and there but have stopped,” said Passmore. “But now that this incident happened, it opened my eyes.”

What happened in Texas and in Nashville is part of the reason Passmore says fellow members at his church are growing anxious.

“It breaks my heart what happened in Texas. So you wanna make sure that you’re armed and that you’re ready for anything that walks through the door. So you can protect your church members and yourself,” added Passmore.

That sentiment is something shared often at the range over the last three months.

“People come in, they’re concerned, some of the churches have assigned some of their carry-permit holders to be unofficial security. We try to teach them how to identify special needs within the church,” said General Manager Robbie Paskiewicz.

Paskiewicz says while there are a number of factors, they’re finding more and more people signing up to take permit carry classes and their active shooter training.

“We answer the questions one on one, we try to provide a little bit of information for them so that they understand what they’re getting into when it comes to using a firearm to protect themselves or others. There’s a big, big responsibility there,” said Paskiewicz.

Passmore saying he’s even planning to attend church security seminars over the coming days and weeks, “It’s unfortunate but it’s a reality. It’s the world we’re living in now.”

According to the TBI, In September, there were a total of 33,826 transactions. There was a jump in October with 38,835 and as of November 19th, TBI has processed just shy of 31,000 transactions.

Comparing the numbers to 2016, the numbers this year are dramatically lower. In September 2016 TBI processed more than 36,000 and in October 2016, more than 43,000.

Free security seminars are still happening. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is inviting congregations to their training on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Temple Baptist Church in Powell from 9 a.m. to noon. On Nov. 27, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a seminar at East Maryville Baptist Church from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Both law enforcement agencies ask that you register ahead of time.