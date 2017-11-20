Downtown Knoxville getting into holiday spirit with Celebration of Lights

KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WATE) — Downtown Knoxville will be kicking off the Christmas season on Friday.

The Regal Celebration of Lights will be at the Krutch Park Extension stage on Gay Street. WATE 6 On Your Side anchors Bo Williams and Tearsa Smith will emcee the event.

The Wild Wings will perform at 5:30 p.m.

There will be a lighting of a 42-foot-tall tree at 6 p.m. The tree has 5,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient, synchronized LED light

Mayor Madeline Rogero will welcome special guests including the event’s founder Dorothy Smith and Santa Claus.

The open-air ice skating rink, Holidays on Ice, will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Also, WDVX’s Holiday Ho Ho Hoedown will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Market Square stage. Guy Marshall and Night Colors will perform.

Visitors can check out the Peppermint Trail, and try treats and shop specials at businesses.

The city’s Elf on the Shelf Adventure scavenger hunt will begin Friday.

For more information, visit the city’s website.