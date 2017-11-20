‘Canstruction’: Teams build canned food structures to benefit Second Harvest

Related Coverage Knoxville Canstruction to fight hunger in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A unique holiday tradition began Monday with thousands of canned food items being stacked at the Knoxville Convention Center. All the proceeds from the Knoxville Holiday “Canstruction” go to help Second Harvest Food Bank feed the hungry in our area.

Teams spend hours looking for the perfect placement of each can of food with details plans in hand. Can after can, their creations come to life. Many of them remain a surprise until the final product is unveiled.

“This year’s is a bit of a surprise. Duke will not allow me to share that just yet,” said Missy Young working with Bush Brothers to build a structure out of beans.

All of them are built out of various food items.

“A couple of us take on the task of drawing up some sketches, coming up with some designs, and then it gets handed off. The baton goes to someone else to model it up in 3D, and then we sit down and choose the colors, the cans,” said Dipak Patel, an architect with Michael Brady, Inc.

The teams compete for various prizes along the way.

“When we started five years ago, I was blown away by the creativity and every year it just keeps getting better and better and you’ll see some real architectural and engineering challenges,” said Randy Fields with Messer Construction, a founding partner of the event.

All of the hard work pays off. Even though the very elaborate structures have to be deconstructed at some point, all of the cans will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank. Last year they donated 51,000 cans.

“It’s just amazing knowing that you’re being part of something that can help people eat. I couldn’t think of anything better to be a part of,” Young said.

Fields added, “There are awards, but in the end it’s about helping Second Harvest for sure.”

They give back with a little hard work and a lot of fun.

“Never gets old. We have our idea in our minds. We see it on the sketch paper, but when it gets out here at the end of the day, when the lights are on it and everything. It’s outstanding,” Patel said.

If you would like the check out all the Canstruction creations, just head out to the Knoxville Convention Center. The exhibit will be open from November 21 through December 13 for you to see and vote on your favorites.