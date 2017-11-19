Piece of metal from scoreboard at Neyland Stadium lands on fan

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A piece of metal flew off of the scoreboard Saturday night at Neyland Stadium and landed on a spectator during the UT football game, said a University of Tennessee official.
A video on twitter, with the handle @4thandtruth, captured the aftermath of the incident.
The metal flew off due to the high winds that swept through the area.
The high winds and rain also caused more than 17,000 people to be without power.
The condition of the spectator is unknown at this time.
