Fatalities reported after car strikes tree, bursts into flame

KARNS, Tenn. (WATE) – At least two people are dead after a car struck a tree on Sunday night and burst into flames.

A spokesman for the Karns Fire Department said the wreck happened on Pellissippi Parkway near Tennessee 62. When emergency crews arrived, they discovered the car hit the tree head-on.

After fire crews put out the fire, the discovered the occupants of the car were dead. Neither the number of people in the car nor their identities are being released.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.