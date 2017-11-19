Family searching for missing man in Morgan county

LANCING, Tenn. (WATE) — A family is searching for a Morgan county man that has gone missing.

Kevin Hamby was last seen near Rich Rd. in Lancing on Tuesday, Nov. 14, around 7 p.m.

According to his wife, Connie Hamby, he was wearing jeans, a black baseball cap, gray hoodie and brown shoes. He was driving a white and yellow Polaris 1,000 side-by-side.

On Saturday, Morgan County Emergency Services announced they would be conducting a search in Gobey Mountain and the surrounding areas and asked hunters to call 911 if they find a white and yellow side-by-side.

Family is urging anyone with information on Hamby’s location to call (423) 215-8668 or (423) 346-7257.

PHOTOS: Missing man, Kevin Hamby View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Kevin Hamby (Courtesy: Connie Hamby) Kevin Hamby (Courtesy: Connie Hamby) Kevin Hamby (Courtesy: Connie Hamby)