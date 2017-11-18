Teen mom charged with infant son’s death

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Scene on Lula Powell Drive.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police say a three-month-old baby whose mother dangled him over a balcony at apartment complex in Knoxville died from his injuries. His mother, 19-year-old Tierra Patrice Williamson now faces first degree murder charges in his death.

The call came in around 8:20 p.m. at 1100 Lula Powell Drive. A 911 caller said the woman was threatening to drop the child from a third-floor balcony. When police arrived, they found the injured child inside the apartment. He was rushed to UT Medical Center, where he later died.

 

 

