Jefferson City police search for armed bank robber

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

JEFFERSON CITY (WATE) – Jefferson City police are searching for an unidentified male who is wanted in connection with a bank robbery.

The robbery occurred Friday night around 6 p.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, the unidentified male walked in to the BB&T Bank on E. Broadway Blvd. wearing dark clothing and armed with a gun. The man left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The male is described as being 6’4″ and weighing 250 pounds. No injuries were reported during the incident.

JCPD detectives and special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call JCPD at 865-475-2002 or Jefferson County E911 at 865-475-6855.

