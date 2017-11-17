Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Tiffany

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
Tiffany

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week is a two-year-old terrier mix named Tiffany.

The center says Tiffany is potty trained, is sweet and kind of shy. She is the kind of dog that would like to stay home with you and binge some Netflix.

Young-Williams says the important thing about adopting a shy dog is to learn his or her language. The dog will communicate with body language, such as backing away if they don’t want to be with a certain person. So it’s important to let them have their space.

All adult dogs and kittens are free to adopt through Sunday, so you can have breakfast with Tiffany for free.

For more information on adopting Tiffany or any other pet at Young-Williams, call (865) 215-6599, visit their website, or either location at 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s