Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Tiffany

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week is a two-year-old terrier mix named Tiffany.

The center says Tiffany is potty trained, is sweet and kind of shy. She is the kind of dog that would like to stay home with you and binge some Netflix.

Young-Williams says the important thing about adopting a shy dog is to learn his or her language. The dog will communicate with body language, such as backing away if they don’t want to be with a certain person. So it’s important to let them have their space.

All adult dogs and kittens are free to adopt through Sunday, so you can have breakfast with Tiffany for free.

For more information on adopting Tiffany or any other pet at Young-Williams, call (865) 215-6599, visit their website, or either location at 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike.