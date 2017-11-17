Witnesses dispute initial account of accidental shooting at East Tenn. church

Related Coverage 2 accidentally shot at East Tenn. church during church shooting discussion

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) – Accounts from witnesses of an accidental shooting at an East Tennessee church don’t line up with the initial report from police.

The police chief had said First United Methodist Church members had been discussing the Texas church shooting, leading to a chain of events that ended with a man shooting himself and his wife by accident. Witnesses say they were merely discussing safety concerns.

Ray Zillick said he and his wife gathered at the church for a social club meeting that was not affiliated with the church itself.

“We were talking about concealed carry and protecting ourselves,” he said.

That was when an elderly man and military veteran at the table pulled out his gun.

“He cleared the gun, dropped the mag, cleared the chamber,” Zillick said.

The man gave the gun to Zillick to have a look and then he passed it back.

“He reloaded it, round in the chamber, back in his pocket,” said Zillick.

Zillick says the man then took the gun out for a second time, but accidentally pulled the trigger, unintentionally shooting himself and his wife.

“I looked at him. I saw that he had tore up his hand pretty bad. About that time his wife had been saying, ‘I’ve been shot,'” Zillick said.

Emergency crews arrived and took the couple to UT Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Bill Clark works at a deli down the street and is also the church’s pastor. He was not there when the shooting happened, but has visited the two in the hospital.

“He’s so apologetic that it affected so many people and he’s distraught in that way,” said Clark.

Everyone just hopes the incident serves as a lesson about gun safety.

“Never point a gun at anything you don’t want to destroy,” said Zillick.

Tellico Plains police say the man is out of the hospital, but his wife will be there for one more day. The chief believes the man will get to keep his handgun carry permit.