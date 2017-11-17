Vols, interim coach Hoke to take on LSU for first time since 2011

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Coming off a road loss, Tennessee hopes to get its rhythm back during Brady Hoke’s first game as interim head coach in Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

The Vols are coming off a 50-17 to Missouri last Saturday in Columbia. True freshman quarterback Will McBride made his first start and completed 16 of 32 passes for 139 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. McBride also led Tennessee in rushing with 63 yards on 14 carries.

That loss dropped Tennessee to 0-6 in the conference and 4-6 overall. Associate head coach/defensive line coach Brady Hoke was named Tennessee’s interim head coach on Sunday, replacing Butch Jones, who finished with a record of 34-27 in five seasons.

No. 20 LSU is coming off a 33-10 win over Arkansas in Baton Rouge last week. Senior quarterback Danny Etling went 11-for-16 for 217 yards and two scores. Junior running back Derrius Guice led the Tigers with 21 carries for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

Tennessee holds a 20-9-3 all-time record against LSU dating back to 1925. The Vols are also 11-3-1 all-time against LSU when the game is played in Knoxville. The Tigers have won each of the last four times the teams have played with wins in 2006, 2007, 2010 and 2011.

Saturday’s game will air at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.