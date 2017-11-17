UT officially opens veterans’ resource center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee officially opened up a new veterans’ resource center Friday.

We were out at the ground floor of Hodges Library for today’s dedication. The center opened this past summer. It provides student veterans with a place to study, socialize and meet with counselors.

We spoke with one Marine who enlisted right after high school, then served in Afghanistan.

“Although we are all students, we have some unique challenges that come,” said William McGovern, a student at UT. “Whether it be time restrictions or other commitments. A lot of us being adults, a lot of us have families that a lot of brand new 18-year-old students don’t necessarily share.”