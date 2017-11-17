Trial set for two former UT players charged with rape

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The trial date is set for two former University of Tennessee football players charged with rape.

A.J. Johnson and Michael Williams will go to trial on July 16, 2018.

The case began the morning of Nov. 16, 2014. A 19-year-old UT student reported being raped by Johnson and Williams while at a party at the Woodlands Apartment Complex in South Knoxville.

Since the report was made, Johnson and Williams have been in the courtroom numerous times as their trials were delayed. They are both charged with aggravated rape and aiding and abetting rape. They say they are not guilty of the charges.

The case was delayed after Johnson and Williams filed an appeal seeking the social media history of the alleged victim and three witnesses. Their trials had been delayed pending the outcome of the appeal, but an appeals court ruled they have a right to seek the social media history.

A hearing for the two is set for Jan. 10.