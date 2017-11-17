Toyota issuing two vehicle recalls over faulty equipment

TOYOTA CITY, JAPAN (WAVY) – Automaker Toyota is issuing two recalls this week because of faulty equipment.

The company is recalling the 2018 CHR and Prius plug-in hybrids released between 2012 and 2015.

The CHR’s electric parking brake can fail to engage or disengage, which puts it out of compliance with federal safety standards. This affects about 28,000 models. Toyota says it has not gotten any reports of accidents or injuries related to the problem.

The company says a fuse in the Prius Hybrid drive system can cause the vehicles to lose power while in motion. So far there have been no reported accidents. This affects about 40,000 vehicles.

Toyota says it will alert owners by mail starting in January.