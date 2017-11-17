Tennessee scores a “D” on premature birth report card

KNOXILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s World Prematurity Day and UT Medical Center is raising awareness about premature births.

According to the March of Dimes, Tennessee is one of the worst states when it comes to premature births. Friday, families and doctors met in UT’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to look over the March of Dimes’ annual premature birth report card.

Tennessee earned a “D” grade in the 2017 report with a pre-term birth rate of 11.3 percent.

Knox County earned a “C” grade. The pre-term birth rate here is 9.7 percent.

“Learn how to care for yourself, learn how to care for your pregnancy. Learn what is okay and what’s not,” said Crystal Wilson, a Knox County mother. :When things happen, kind of take them and just roll with them. And realizing you have to take every day as a win. And keep pushing.”

Premature birth is not necessarily preventable, but there are ways to reduce risks. Children’s Hospital says you need to be sure to get prenatal care. Don’t smoke, drink or use drugs while pregnant. And don’t have an early, elected cesarean section.