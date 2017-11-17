Students at Episcopal School of Knoxville organize food drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Local students are hoping to make a big difference this Thanksgiving by helping the hungry in our community.

Third graders at Episcopal School of Knoxville are hosting a food drive to benefit the Fish Hospitality Pantry. The students are behind the whole operation, which includes weighing, tracking and graphing the donations.

“It will make me feel good because you’re helping everyone in need,” said student Max Mealor. “If you don’t do that, you won’t be able to feel joy for anybody else. If you want to feel joy, you have to do something else for other people.”

The kids tell us that their goal is to raise 4,500 pounds of food. They’re a little more than halfway there already.