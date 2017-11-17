Students at Episcopal School of Knoxville organize food drive

By Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Local students are hoping to make a big difference this Thanksgiving by helping the hungry in our community.

Third graders at Episcopal School of Knoxville are hosting a food drive to benefit the Fish Hospitality Pantry. The students are behind the whole operation, which includes weighing, tracking and graphing the donations.

“It will make me feel good because you’re helping everyone in need,” said student Max Mealor. “If you don’t do that, you won’t be able to feel joy for anybody else. If you want to feel joy, you have to do something else for other people.”

The kids tell us that their goal is to raise 4,500 pounds of food. They’re a little more than halfway there already.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s