‘Stewards of Children’ holds training in Alcoa

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – People at the Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center hope to make East Tennessee safer for children, and it all starts with a training program for adults.

Sgt. Kris Sanders with Alcoa police say child sex abuse is a taboo subject and is under-reported in our area.

“It’s very much under reported in our community., ” said Sanders. “Nationwide, It’s also an issue that exists. I think to date this year, we’ve worked 180 cases, so it does happen in our area.”

This program will teach adults how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse.