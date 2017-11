GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Snow tubing season begins Saturday at Ober Gatlinburg!

The Magic Carpet, an outdoor escalator, will take you to the top of the hill after each run.

Attendees can take in the activity for 90-minute sessions.

Tickets can be bought for the day or for the future and can be purchased online or at the Tramway Mall “Will Call” booth in downtown Gatlinburg.

The season will end April 1, 2018.