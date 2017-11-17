Repeat offender convicted for robbing convenience stores of $139

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was convicted this week after back to back robberies happened in Knox County in 2015.

Christopher Schubert, 35, was convicted of aggravated robbery, robbery, tampering with evidence, theft, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The Knox County District Attorney Office believes Schubert robbed the Breadbox at 5340 Millertown Pike on May 2, 2015. The report says he received $19 from the cashier before the employee hit the panic button.

Ten minutes later, Schubert robbed a Breadbox at 6210 Asheville Highway and fled with $120.

The Knoxville Police Department was able to find Schubert along with a ski mask, a BB gun and his vehicle ten minutes after the second robbery. According to the report, Schubert stole the gun from a Walmart an hour before the first robbery.

Schubert has 11 prior felony convictions for burglary, forgery, theft, vandalism and drug dealing offenses.

He faces at least 12 years in prison without parole. Prosecutors will be seeking an enhanced sentence due to his criminal history. His sentencing was set for Jan. 26.