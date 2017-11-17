Red Cross says wildfire report to be released next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After the wildfires people all over the country donated to the Red Cross, which promised to be transparent about where that money was going. As of Friday, no report has been released with that information.

WATE 6 On Your Side contacted the Red Cross to find out when and if a report would be released. Bob Wallace with Red Cross Public Affairs released the following statement.

“Next week we should have a one-year report regarding the Red Cross response to the East Tennessee wildfires available. It is currently under review at our national headquarters.”

Wallace says the reports will include numbers including the $1.6 million dollars that was raised for the East Tennessee wildfires. Wallace says $1.5 million has already been spent or is committed to East Tennessee wildfire relief and recovery. The rest should be spent by early December.

The Red Cross has released reports on other disasters, including a one-month report on Hurricane Irma and a six-month report on the Louisiana floods. Wallace says the high number of recent disasters is the reason a report has not come out yet on the East Tennessee wildfires.

These reports detail exactly where the money raised for these disasters was spent.

Wallace released a statement on how much of the money raised for the East Tennessee Wildfires went towards recovery and releif in East Tennessee.

“Red Cross honors donor intent and 91 cents of every dollar spent is for humaniarian services and programs. Money raised for the East TN disaster was and is being spent there for relief and recovery.”

The report will be available on the Red Cross website when it is released.