Minor injuries reported in crash involving school bus, car in Union County

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Minor injuries were reported Friday afternoon when a school bus and a car collided in Union County.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Maynardville Highway at Main Street, according to dispatchers. Union County Schools Superintendent Jimmy Carter says the students on the bus were from Horace Maynard Middle School.

Four people in the other car were taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The school system is working to get a replacement bus and parents are coming to pick up students.

