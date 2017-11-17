Minnesota nets 4 late goals, beat Preds 6-4

ST.PAUL, Minn. (WKRN) – The Minnesota Wild scored four goals in less than six minutes in the third period to rally past the Predators 6-4.

Th Wild ended the Preds’ winning streak on the back of Jason Spurgeon, who scored twice. Eric Staal also scored a goal and had two assists to lead the Wild to their fourth straight win.

Preds Center Ryan Johansen scored 49 seconds into the game. It was the first goal Wild goaltender Devan Dubynak on 108 shots.

It was the first goal of the season for Johansen, who re-up with the Preds in July on an eight year extension worth $64 million.

The Preds will begin a three-game home stretch Saturday night against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena.