Man pleads guilty in fatal Knox County hit-and-run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man pleaded guilty Friday in a fatal hit-and-run accident on Norris Freeway just over a year ago.

Joshua Stabnow and Vickie Kay Stabnow-Loop appeared in court Friday afternoon. Stabnow pleaded guilty to criminal negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. Loop pleaded guilty to filing a false report.

Stabnow was accused of hitting and killing Ronnie White, 48, on November 9, 2016. Knox County deputies said White was walking along the highway when he was hit by a vehicle that did not stop. White later died at the hospital. Deputies were able to identify the vehicle as Stabnow’s due to tips from the public.

“It took us a whole year to get where we are at today. We still ain’t got the justice Ronnie deserves. I don’t think we will ever get the justice he really deserves because his life mattered,” said Lisa Lawson, a family member of White.

Stabnow and Loop will be back in court for sentencing on January 12.