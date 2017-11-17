Man pleads guilty in fatal Knox County hit-and-run

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Vickie Kay Stabnow-Loop and Joshua Stabnow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man pleaded guilty Friday in a fatal hit-and-run accident on Norris Freeway just over a year ago.

Joshua Stabnow and Vickie Kay Stabnow-Loop appeared in court Friday afternoon. Stabnow pleaded guilty to criminal negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. Loop pleaded guilty to filing a false report.

Stabnow was accused of hitting and killing Ronnie White, 48, on November 9, 2016. Knox County deputies said White was walking along the highway when he was hit by a vehicle that did not stop. White later died at the hospital. Deputies were able to identify the vehicle as Stabnow’s due to tips from the public.

Previous storyKnox County grand jury indicts man in November deadly hit and run

“It took us a whole year to get where we are at today. We still ain’t got the justice Ronnie deserves. I don’t think we will ever get the justice he really deserves because his life mattered,” said Lisa Lawson, a family member of White.

Stabnow and Loop will be back in court for sentencing on January 12.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s