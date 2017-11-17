Large police presence called to possible shooting at Knoxville apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A large number of Knoxville police officers were called to an apartment complex near downtown Friday night for what dispatchers said was a possible shooting.

The call came in around 8:30 p.m. at 1100 Lula Powell Drive. Police have not yet released any details about what happened, but said a release would be forthcoming.

Neighbors told WATE 6 On Your Side Reporter Madisen Keavy they were let back into their apartments just before 9:30 p.m.

KPD says residents can access their apartments at 1100 Studio Apartments. Officer activity is on the third floor. #WATE — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) November 18, 2017

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news, weather, sports and traffic notifications.