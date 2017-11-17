Knoxville police officer hurt in traffic crash

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville police officer was treated for minor injuries after they say a driver ran a stop signal and crashed into his cruiser.

Police say Officer D. Jackson was going east on East Fifth Avenue when a 2004 Honda Accord didn’t yield at a red flashing signal at Jessamine Street. The Accord hit Jackson’s cruiser in the driver’s side door.

Jackson was treated at the scene for a minor shoulder injury. The other driver was not hurt, but was given a citation for failure to yield at a red signal.

