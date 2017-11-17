Join park rangers for ‘Smokies Service Day’

Great Smoky Mountains National Park has extended the “Smokies Service Days” program into December with the addition of four new opportunities. These single-day volunteer projects help complete much needed work across the park and are ideal for people interested in learning more about the park through hands-on service.

Each project will provide tasks appropriate for a wide range of ages including students, scout troops, civic organizations, visitors, families, and working adults with busy schedules. Volunteer projects will begin at 9:00 a.m. and last until noon on Saturday mornings. In addition, each project will be followed by an optional enrichment adventure to immerse participants in the abundant natural and cultural resources of the park.

Tools and safety gear, including gloves and high visibility safety vests, will be provided by park staff. Participants will be required to wear long sleeve shirts, long pants, closed-toe shoes, and bring water. Volunteers planning to stay for the optional enrichment activity must also bring a sack lunch.

Those interested in volunteering need to contact Project Coordinator, Logan Boldon, at 865-436-1278 or logan_boldon@partner.nps.gov at least three days prior to the scheduled event date to register.