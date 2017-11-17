Harriman woman arrested, facing lawsuit over messy property

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – Neighbors and leaders in Roane County hope a homeowner cleans up their front yard. It’s gotten to the point where commissioners have filed a lawsuit against the Harriman woman as a way to get her to follow county property guidelines.

The home on Bluff Road in Harriman is owned by Helen Hayes. The garage doors are open with debris spilling outside. There are three cars, packed full of boxes and belongings. In the front yard there are clothes, mattresses, trash bags, empty bottles, and much more piling up.

County commissioners voted to file the lawsuit in 2015. Hayes was arrested last Thursday, according to paperwork, because she did not come to court for this pending case. Hayes posted the $500 bond and the next court date has been set for December 7.

Tim Fuller lives up a steep driveway and every time he goes to get the mail, he has to pass by Hayes’ home.

“People drive by sometimes and holler at me and say, ‘Clean up your mess!’ And I’m like ‘I don’t live there! I live up there,'” he said.

The Fuller family has been neighboring Hayes’ home for 13 years and Fuller says it looked much different back then.

“Didn’t have nothing out here. Garage doors were shut, there was a washing machine on the front porch and the yard was kept up,” said Fuller.

Fuller says the home has been vacant for some time.

“I’m almost sorry I moved here,” said Fuller.

Roane County’s code resolution “prohibits the growth of trees, vines, grass, underbrush, or the accumulation of debris, trash, litter, garbage, pr any combination of the preceding elements, so as to endanger the health, safety and welfare of other citizens,” along with these guidelines:

The growth of trees, vines and underbrush shall not be allowed to reach more than 24 inches in height within a residential or commercial community located within 250ft. of a neighboring structure for not more than 15 calendar days.

Grass shall not be allowed to be over 12 inches in height for more than 15 calendar days.

The accumulation of debris shall not be allowed to exceed 100 square feet or greater for more than 15 calendar days.

Trash, litter and garbage shall not be allowed to exceed 1 cubic yard, when not within receptacles for more than 15 calendar days.

Court paperwork shows a court order was filed in February 2016 as a way to get Hayes to clean her property. She didn’t.

“I just don’t understand how it got this far,” added Fuller.

Then in 2017, more petitions were filed because Hayes wasn’t following the judge’s orders. She was required to be in court this last June, though she did not come. County Attorney for Roane County, Greg Leffew, says they requested that Hayes be picked up and held by the sheriff’s office until her next court date.

“She was finally found in November. There was a neighbor that called me,” said Leffew.

Officers arrested Hayes in Cumberland County.

“We asked that the court order her to do certain things and set up a time frame for her to do it with a report back to court,” said Leffew.

County leaders hope to give her 30 days to clean her property, then a judge will see her likely in January.

“A lot of that though may depend on how much progress she has made between now and our December 7 court date,” added Leffew.

If the property isn’t cleaned, Leffew says the judge, or chancellor, could put her in jail or have the county clean up the property. The county wants Hayes to do it on her own, because having the county do it would be expensive and a burden.

“The county’s goal is not to punish her. The county’s goal is just to get her property into compliance,” said Leffew.

“I hope it gets cleaned up,” said Fuller.

Court paperwork only shows the Bluff Road address for Ms. Hayes, so we were not able to get in touch with her. We found her phone number, she responded to our message saying, “No contact. Stop.”

We also reached out to Roane County commissioners who cover the district this home is in. Commissioner David Bell says it’s a long process before going to court because of code enforcement violations. After problems are brought to their attention, commissioners look at pictures, drive by the property, ask how many times the owner was notified to make adjustments, and there’s an opportunity for the homeowner to share why they’re not meeting guidelines.