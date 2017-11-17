Fundraiser for Puerto Rico held in the Old City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – People in the Old City gathered together Wednesday night to help those affected by the hurricane in Puerto Rico.

The group gathered at the Old City Wine Bar to enjoy a six-course, chef-prepared meal.

Chef Jane George says she wanted the people who attended the event to feel like they were in the cellar of a French chateau. George says she’s honored to be a part of this event.

“It’s an extraordinary opportunity and extremely humbling to be honest,” the chef said. “To be in a position to be able to do something like this to help them.”

All proceeds from this event go to the Food Bank of Puerto Rico.