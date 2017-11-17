Car break-in at North Knoxville gym caught on camera

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A thief broke into car outside a Knoxville gym, snatching the purse inside, and it was all caught on camera.

“There was glass on the ground, glass on her seat, and when she checked her belongings, a bag had been taken from her passenger floor,” Frankie Padilla, owner of Frankie’s Body Shop, said.

Surveillance video shows the thief walking around the parking lot outside Frankie’s Body Shop, peering into car windows.

“It could have been worse,” Padilla said. “She could have been in her car when he pulled up or she could have been walking to her car. How would that have went down?”

Padilla said he is angry, but not afraid, and hopes the thief pays the price for the crime.

“We’re on the watch,” Padilla said. “If it had been two seconds later, I would have seen him doing it or one of our MMA fighters would have been walking to their car and caught him doing it..so he got lucky this time but guess what, he’s not going to be lucky for long because he will not get away with it and will be caught.”

With Thanksgiving around the corner, Knoxville police said car break-ins are not unusual for this time of year. Within the last week, there were 34 reported vehicle break-ins along North Broadway in North Knoxville.

“We tend to see a rise of items taken from cars and off porches,” Capt. Bob Wooldridge, with the Knoxville Police Department, said.

Wooldridge said there are things people can do to prevent these crimes from happening.

“Do not leave anything in plain view, even if it’s just one night, even if you’re out shopping, take those packages and lock them up in the trunk,” Wooldridge said. “Move that vehicle to the next business. Number two, if you see something suspicious, you want to call 911.”

Police are investigating the theft at Frankie’s and hope to find the suspect. In the meantime, Padilla said he hopes the community can learn from the incident by being more vigilant and looking our for the people around you.

“It’s not just your job to look after yourself,” Padilla said. “It’s your job to look after your brothers and sisters. That’s where I come from. That’s what this gym’s about. We’re not afraid of this. We will combat it.”