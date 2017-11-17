Bearden students consider legal action after ACT test mixup

Related Coverage ACT rejects appeal to validate Bearden test scores

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Students say they’re considering legal action after problems with the October ACT test at Bearden High School in Knox County.

The Bearden High PTA held a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss how the problem is affecting students. As many as 400 students took the test on Oct. 17 with a test designed for Oct. 3. The Tennessee State Department of Education appealed ACT’s decision to not score the tests but was denied.

Students say they are angry, confused and frustrated. Parents joined the students with signs, some holding numbers of how many times they’ve taken the test, how much money it cost, and how much money they could potentially lose because the scores don’t count.

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett and Knox County Council PTA President Barry Myers also joined them, saying the ACT is bullying those 400 students.

“I’m not really satisfied with ACT. The arrogance they’ve shown in this situation is beyond belief,” said Burchett.

“The insinuation that there may have been plagiarism is totally unfounded. We feel as if we have some of the best students in Knox County. We feel that the students of Knox County deserve the same basic rights that every other student in the United States receives from taking this exam,” said Myers.

The students say they’ve contacted the state attorney general’s office to pursue legal action. The University of Tennessee has already agreed to work with Bearden High, saying they’ll accept the December ACT scores for those students for scholarships and admissions.