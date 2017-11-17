As Seen on TV: Does the Hurricane Spin Broom work?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We continue putting As Seen On TV products to the test on Good Morning Tennessee. WATE Anchor Tearsa Smith tried out the Hurricane Spin Broom.

The commercial claims the product uses no batteries, no cords, no bags and that you can stop hurting your back cleaning your floors with a dustpan and broom.

Here’s what the company says about the product,

“The Hurricane Spin Broom sweeps away wet and dry messes with triple brush technology. This triple brush technology rotates brush bristles like a street sweeper. Hurricane Spin Broom works on most hard surfaces (not designed for use on carpet). A one-touch large capacity bin captures the mess. When you’re finished cleaning, press the button and the bin empties in seconds. This broom is perfect for wood, laminate, tile, and more!”

The first thing we noticed is how light the broom is. It lives up the commercial’s claim you can lift it with your pinky.

According to the commercial, here is how the Hurricane Spin Broom works,

“Lightweight and easy to use. Hurricane Spin Broom weighs 1.5 pounds, so its super lightweight. Move Spin Broom across your hard surface in a forward motion with a slight downward force and start picking dirt, cereal, chips, pet hair, and more! The Spin Broom will not work in a back and forth sweeping motion. It only goes forward. Hurricane Spin Broom is not meant to pick up objects on fire, such as burning embers or cigarettes. Maintain your Hurricane Spin Broom easily with the included brush cleaning tool. It will clean away hair, lint, or fur that gets stuck in the brush bristles!”

We attempted to clean up cereal, batteries and even a ham sandwich, just like what’s done in the commercial, but with little success. Some of the debris was picked up but it took a lot of effort to get it done.

The Hurricane Spin Broom retails for $19.99.