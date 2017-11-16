York Institute students also to retake ACT after mixup

Related Coverage ACT rejects appeal to validate Bearden test scores

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Students at another East Tennessee school will have to retake the ACT exam after experiencing the same mixup as Bearden High School in Knox County.

Alvin C. York Institute Superintendent Phil Brannon says his school received tests that had been designated for a different date. Brannon says the state gave affected students vouchers for the December 9, but did not know know many students were affected.

Over 400 students at Bearden High School have been told they will have to retake the test because ACT will not score them. The school maintains that it notified the ACT company well ahead of time to notify them of their new test date on Oct. 17, rather than Oct. 3.

The Tennessee State Department of Education appealed ACT’s decision to not score the tests but was denied.