Yorgo’s recalls all Greek-style products due to possible Listeria

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Yorgo’s has issued a recall of all Greek-style food products because of possible Listeria contamination.

The recalled products were distributed to retail stores nationwide.

The issue was identified after routine FDA sampling identified Listeria monocytogenes in the processing environment and in one sample of “Original Tahini Sauce.”

Manufacturing of all foods has been voluntarily suspended while the FDA and company continue to investigate the source of the problem and eliminate it.

Yorgo’s Greek-style food products should be discarded or returned to the grocery store where purchased for credit. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with these products.

Most of the recalled products were distributed in 8, 12, 16 and 32-ounce plastic cups or 2 and 5-pound plastic bags.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in pregnant women, young children, frail or elderly people, those with weakened immune systems and in unborn fetuses. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-603-624-5830, M-F 9a.m.-4 p.m. or go to the company website.

7 56248 10002 5ORIGINAL HOMMUS 8 OZ

7 56248 10008 7VEGETABLE HOMMUS 8 OZ

7 56248 10015 5GARLIC HOMMUS 8 OZ

7 56248 10016 2ROASTED RED PEPPER HOMMUS 8 OZ

7 56248 10018 6LEMON PEPPER HOMMUS 8 OZ

7 56248 10019 3CHIPOLTE PEPPER HOMMUS 8 OZ

7 56248 10003 2BABA GHANNOUJ 8 OZ

7 56248 10031 5SUNDRIED TOMATO HOMMUS 8 OZ

7 56248 10032 2GREEN OLIVE HOMMMUS 8 OZ

7 56248 10067 4SPINACH HOMMUS AND ARTICHOKE 8 OZ

7 56248 10034 6GARLIC AND CHIVE HOMMUS 8 OZ

7 56248 10004 9GRAPE LEAVES 8 OZ

0078 7208TRADER JOE’S CILANTRO & CHIVE YOGURT DIP 8 OZ

0078 7239TRADER JOE’S TAHINI SAUCE 8 OZ

7 56248 10005 6 ORIGNAL HOMMUS 16 OZ

7 56248 10014 8 GARLIC HOMMUS16 OZ

7 56248 10017 9 ROASTED RE PEPPER HOMMUS16 OZ

7 56248 10006 3 BABA GHANNOUJ 16 OZ

7 56248 10010 0 ORIGINAL HOMMUS 32 OZ

7 56248 10016 2 PARTY TRAY RED PEPPER HOMMUS 2LB

7 56248 10049 0 YOGURT DIP CILANTRO & CHIVE 8 OZ

7 56248 10053 7 TZATZIKI 8 OZ

7 56248 10100 8 ORIGINAL HOMMUS 5 LB

7 56248 10057 5

TABOULE SALAD 5 LB

VEGETABLE HOMMUS 5LB

BABA GHANNOUJ 5LB

GARLIC HOMMUS 5LB

ROASTED RED PEPPER 5LB

TAHINI SAUCE 5LB

GRAPE LEAVES 5LB

FALAFEL 5LB

TZATZIKI 5 LB

7 56248 10068 1 CHICKPEA SALAD 5LB

7 56248 10069 8 BLACK BEAN SALAD 5LB

7 56248 10071 1THREE BEAN SALAD 5LB

7 56248 10001 8TABOULE SALAD 7 OZ

7 56248 100070 TABOULE SALAD 14 OZ

7 56248 10061 2 CHICKPEA SALAD 12 OZ

7 56248 10062 9 BLACK BEAN SALAD 12 OZ

7 56248 10063 6 THREE BEAN SALAD 12 OZ

7 56248 10064 3 VEGAN HOPPIN SALAD 12 OZ

7 56248 10097 1PARTY TRAY ORGINAL HOMMUS 2LB