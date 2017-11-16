UT College of Social Work conducts ‘My People Fund’ evaluation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee College of Social Work is in the process of conduction an evaluation of the My People Fund. The school released its preliminary findings Thursday.

The fund was created to help Sevier County wildfire victims.

After hearing about the fund, Professor Stacia West wanted to find out what was the best way to help someone after they have lost so much.

“I was driving down the road and heard on NPR that Dolly Parton had created the My People Fund,” said West. “That got me thinking about guaranteed basic income, an alternative idea to means-tested social welfare. It’s where you give families cash to cover their basic needs, and I realized that’s exactly what Dolly was doing.”

West and Dollywood Foundation President David Dotson led a team in creating an online survey to figure out what was needed. The first survey was done five months after the fire and asked retrospective questions to understand the participants’ situations before the fire.

The survey looked at many issues concerning housing, financial impact, and physical and emotional health.

One finding concerned the health of the participants. Over half of the respondents reported feelings of sadness or loss, according to the evaluation.

The evaluation also found that nearly 40 percent of participants did not have homeowners or renters insurance.

“The My People Fund, in tandem with traditional disaster response, allowed these families to make their own choices,” said West. “This is powerful insight when it comes to quicker disaster relief and recovery. Ultimately, these individuals have lost time from work and income with no financial reserves. The bottom line? It may be more efficacious to provide cash.”

Another survey will be completed in December. The data is set to be released in February 2018.