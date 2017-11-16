UT Admissions working with Bearden High after ACT error

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An error may cause over 400 seniors at a Knoxville high school to retake the ACT.

The Tennessee Department of Education says due to a scheduling conflict, Bearden High chose to administer the test on Oct. 17, instead of the original statewide retake test date of Oct. 3. However school officials inadvertently left their testing date as the default of Oct 3. in the ACT electronic ordering system, so the school was shipped the Oct. 3 version of the test.

The ACT decided to not score the tests due to the error. This decision may impact the students’ college admissions and scholarships.

The University of Tennessee Admissions Office released a statement to WATE 6 On Your Side. The university is working with high school officials.

“UT Admissions officials are aware of the ACT issue at Bearden High School. They have already contacted high school officials to let them know they will be working with impacted students so they are not disadvantaged. UT’s December 15 deadline is for students who applied for admissions by November 1 and wish to apply for competitive scholarships and UT’s Honors and Scholars Programs. UT will accept the December ACT scores for those students. UT will remain in contact with the high school.”